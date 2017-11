× Mike Leach’s 2-minute rant on how to survive your wedding (video)

The Apple Cup is Saturday and in advance of the big game, WSU coach Mike Leach is talking to reporters.

Earlier this week he was asked by a reporter a decidedly non-football question?

But how the coach answered is going wildly viral.

So what was the question?

A reporter getting married in 9 days asked for wedding advice and this is what Mike Leach said:

