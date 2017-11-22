× Carroll: ‘We hated’ to waive DE Dwight Freeney, but the salary cap played a role in decision

RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said “we hated to do it,” but felt they had to waive veteran pass-rusher Dwight Freeney because of salary cap considerations and concerns about depth at other positions on the team.

The move came as a surprise when it was announced Tuesday, because Freeney had three sacks in his first two games with the Seahawks. The Detroit Lions on Wednesday quickly grabbed the 37-year-old Freeney off waivers.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks filled the roster spot by adding WR David Moore, a 7th-round draft pick who was on the practice squad.

Carroll said Wednesday that a number of things made them decide that the Freeney move was necessary, including depth concerns at other position while the Seahawks have 11 other defensive linemen, and salary cap concerns.

“We had to make a roster stuff happen,” Carroll said. “We had some injuries and some things that we had to deal with. It is a spot where we have some guys that have played that spot; we are a little bit deeper there. We hated to do it, but we had to do something and that’s where it happened.

“He did a nice job,” Carroll said of Freeney. “He was productive. First two weeks, he really came out of the chutes and did a nice job… He is such a tremendous guy, but we just had to do something, and this is where it came. There is cap concerns and all kind of issues that we are dealing with right now.”

Speaking of Moore, Carroll said they were concerned another team might grab him off their practice squad.

“He has done a great job and he is a very versatile athlete,” Carroll said of Moore. “Much like we saw the ability that Mike Davis had to come off the practice squad and help us, hopefully we can find a way to do that with David, and we want to keep him on our team.”