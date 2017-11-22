Carroll is back with Seahawks injury updates — including some good news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- The injuries have been brutal this season.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had a bunch of updates, including good some news.

Running back Thomas Rawls will play this week after being listed healthy inactive during Monday night's loss to Atlanta. Carroll said Rawls "didn't take it well" and he didn't expect him to.

And it's a good thing because Mike Davis will likely be a game-time decision after he suffered a groin injury Monday night.

Ready for more good news?

LG Luke Joeckel will practice today for the first time since he underwent knee surgery last month.

Other notes:

Carroll is still waiting to see if DeShawn Shead is healthy enough to come off the PUP list (knee).

No update on Kam Chancellor (neck injury).

Carroll says it's unlikely CB Shaquill Griffin will get through concussion protocol in time to play.

When asked if he had any concerns about kicker Blair Walsh, Carroll said "No, he's our guy."

Seahawks vs. 49ers begins Sunday at 12:30 p.m.