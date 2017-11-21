× These turkeys had a Thanksgiving meal that will rival your dinner plans (menu enclosed)

SULTAN, Wash. — This isn’t the best time of year for turkeys. But rescued turkeys at Pasado’s Safe Haven in Snohomish County got to indulge in a dinner made just for them on Saturday.

The rescued turkeys got to enjoy a four-course Thanksgiving-themed vegan meal prepared by nationally recognized holistic chef Jason Kieffer (see menu below).

They also got some extra love and attention from human guests who attended the dinner.

Pasado’s says the event called, Thanksgiving for the Turkeys is one of the most popular events at the sanctuary.

Each year approximately 46 million turkeys are killed to be the centerpieces on Thanksgiving tables. Pasado’s says this event is held to showcase a compassionate alternative celebration that embraces the spirit of the season.

MENU

Smoked Corn and Green Chili Biscuits

Toasted Almond Butter and Wild Blueberry Spread

Roasted Butternut Squash and Yellow Curry Bisque

Cilantro-Pepper Cream, Toasted Pepitas, Cardamon Extract

Shaved Fennel and Baby Rocket

Roasted Root Vegetables, Herbed Cashew Cheese and Cider-Dill Vinaigrette

Herb Crusted Tofu with Washington Apples

Roasted Shallot and Sherried Wild Mushroom Sauce

Cauliflower and Parsnip Mash

Sage Oil

Pomegranate-Cranberry and Ginger Chutney

Fresh Mint and Absolute Essence

Confetti Quinoa and Roasted Corn Stuffing

Toasted Pecans, Carrot and Lemon-Thyme

Crisp Green Beans with Lemon and Roasted Garlic

Orange Supremes

Warm Baked Apple and Pumpkin Pie Mousse

Oat and Hemp Seed Crumble

