The Apple Cup: Which team will come out on top this year?

SEATTLE — The Apple Cup trash-talking is well under way.

And this year, with both the Huskies and Cougs ranked in the top 20, there’s even more on the line.

That includes “lighting rights” on the State Route 520 Bridge over Lake Washington.

Right now, the light towers are lit up in purple and gold on the west side of the bridge, for the Huskies. They are crimson and gray on the east side for the Cougars.

The winner of Saturday’s Apple Cup will see their team’s colors take over the bridge for the rest of the weekend.

So who had the edge heading into the game? Matt Lorch has information in this video report.