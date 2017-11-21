Seattle Times: Renton police investigator recommends King County sheriff be charged with sex crime

SEATTLE — A Renton police investigator has recommended to prosecutors that probable cause exists to charge King County Sheriff John Urquhart with a felony for allegedly groping a former deputy more than three years ago, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

The newspaper said it obtained the nine-page sworn statement of Renton Commander Daniel Figaro under a public records request.

The police investigation was launched afte groping allegations by former sheriff’s deputy Brian Barnes. Urquhart has denied Barnes’ allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Neither Urquhart nor the Renton Police Department had an immediate comment on the Times’ story.

Urquhart lost his re-election bid on Nov. 7 to challenger Mitzi Johanknecht, a veteran in the sheriff’s office. She will take office as King County sheriff in January.

The Seattle Times, citing the documents released under the public records request, said Figaro wrote of his investigation of Urquhart and the Barnes allegation, “This case is being forwarded for review of charges of the felony crime of Sexual Indecent Liberties … Assault with Sexual Motivation.”

The Times said Figaro presented his findings to Snohomish County prosecutor Mark Roe, who told the newspaper in an email that he is personally reviewing the matter and expects to decide whether to charge Urquhart within two to three weeks.

The Times said King County prosecutors referred the investigation to Snohomish County to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest.

Barnes formally complained to the King County Sheriff’s Office in September that Urquhart grabbed his crotch in the parking lot of a Renton restaurant in March 2014.

Barnes, 49, resigned as a deputy in 2015 after King County paid him more than $160,000 as part of a settlement. He now works as a college campus police officer in Massachusetts, the Times said.

Urquhart filed a defamation lawsuit against Barnes over the groping allegation earlier this month, the Times said.

The newspaper said the charge of indecent liberties can be prosecuted for up to 10 years if the offender is “a public officer” who committed the crime in connection with official duties.