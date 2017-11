SEATTLE — Police were investigating a deadly crash Tuesday morning between a car and a bike in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood.

Seattle DOT said 1st Ave. S. was closed between Spokane St. and S. Hudson. Traffic was backing up around 6:30 a.m.

Few details about the crash were known. Seattle police said to expect a lengthy closure of 1st Ave. S. during the investigation.

Car/bicycle fatality collision investigation at 1st Ave. S./S. Andover. 1st Ave will be closed in both directions for extended period as investigation is conducted. Dets. enroute to scene. Will update when additional info is available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 21, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.