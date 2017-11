× Seahawks waive Dwight Freeney

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they waived defensive end Dwight Freeney.

Freeney joined the Seahawks in October and played four games, racking up three sacks in the first two.

Freeney was brought in at least in part to shore up the defensive line after Cliff Avril went down with a stinger.

The Seahawks didn’t make any other moves, meaning they have an open spot on their 53-man roster for the time being.