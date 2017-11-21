One-third of Washington state town’s firefighters resign

ONALASKA, Wash. — The District 1 Fire Department in Lewis County, Washington, is down to 20 members after nine resigned when the chief was fired last week.

Internal fighting with fire commissioners reportedly led to one-third of the department’s all-volunteer firefighters resigning.

Fire Captain Randy Tobler was among those who resigned, saying the chief’s firing makes him feel like commissioners could get rid of anybody without justification.

Assistant Chief Rhonda Volk, now the acting chief, says she commends the firefighters for standing their ground but is torn. She says she is troubled that the department will not be able to serve its community as it has in the past.