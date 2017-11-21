Ohio boy dies after being pinned by 400-pound man, police say

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — An Ohio man faces charges of reckless homicide after prosecutors say he pinned down his 11-year-old step-grandson.

Donald Martin, Jr., 58, was arrested Friday after the boy’s grandmother called 911 to report the boy wasn’t breathing, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said

“He came home and he threw a fit,” the grandmother of Dylan Davis told a 911 dispatcher. “Police came here all the time for him and he threw a fit. My husband was holding him down, he got sick and then he just passed out. I don’t know.”

Detectives say Martin stepped in after his wife and the boy got into an altercation. Investigators say Martin weighs between 360 and 400 pounds.

“It appears the 11-year-old was deceased as a result of positional asphyxiation or compression,” Sheriff Gordon Ellis told WLWT.

The victim’s father, Sam Davis, told WLWT that his son was showing stronger anger as he got older.

Davis said his son got along with his step-grandfather and no one expected this.

“Everything was good across the board, this has come as a compete surprise. It’s mind-blowing,” Davis said.

Prosecutors say the Martin kept the boy pinned down for several minutes.