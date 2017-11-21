× Man with machete arrested after fight over stolen cell phone

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 35-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for allegedly cutting another man with a machete during a fight over a stolen cell phone.

On Nov. 19, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Brookside Garden Apartments in regards to a stabbing. When they arrived they found a man bleeding and with a swollen eye, another man with his hand wrapped in a blood-soaked towel, and two uninjured men.

The man with a swollen eye told deputies he attempted to get his money back from a man who sold him a stolen cell phone for $40. He brought along his brother, who had a machete, and another friend.

After arguing through the seller’s door for a few minutes, the seller opened it and pointed a handgun at the men.

The men ran and were chased by several other men inside the seller’s apartment, according to police.

The man who bought the cell phone was caught and beat up by the men inside the seller’s house.

The seller told deputies during the argument one of the men became enraged and swung a machete at him, hitting his hand and causing a deep cut. He told deputies that he did not want to be a victim, he did not want to provide any further details and refused to cooperate any further.

Deputies spoke with the purchaser and his two friends. The 35-year-old who allegedly hit the man with the machete told deputies, he did not remember but “in the heat of the moment he may have swung it at somebody.”

The other two men said they did not see him swing the knife at anyone, and that after the gun was pointed at them, they fled.

The 35-year-old man with the machete provided deputies with a false name and date of birth. He was later identified as the brother of the purchaser and was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Assault in the 1st degree.

The machete and the cell phone were booked into evidence.