Former basketball coach Cameron Dollar sues Seattle University, alleging racial bias

SEATTLE – Former Seattle University basketball coach Cameron Dollar has filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming racial bias.

Dollar was an assistant at the University of Washington before spending eight seasons at Seattle U, and he returned to UW after being dismissed by the Redhawks in March.

The lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court alleges that Dollar “experienced a pattern of harassing and discriminatory treatment from senior administrators.” It claims one senior administrator admitted he harbored racial bias, and other subtle comments during Dollar’s tenure were evidence of biased treatment.

Dollar alleges that he was fired without cause, and that the school refuses to “remedy its long-standing pattern of discriminatory and harassing treatment.”

Seattle University issued a statement Tuesday night:

“Seattle University is committed to maintaining a learning and working environment free from discrimination. The university also strongly supports its coaches and student-athletes as they further the university’s mission and compete for championships. Last spring, the university determined that its men’s basketball program needed a change in direction to reach its full potential. The university parted ways with Coach Dollar while still fulfilling all obligations under his contract. The university vehemently disputes Coach Dollar’s claims and will respond to them accordingly.”