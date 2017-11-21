Get severe weather alerts, track the forecast hour-by-hour: Download our free news & weather apps
Watch the 110th Apple Cup Saturday on Q13 FOX

Double murder-suicide in Sammamish: Parents were slain, son killed himself, medical examiner says

Posted 5:02 PM, November 21, 2017, by

SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the identities and cause of death in the double murder-suicide in Sammamish Saturday night.

The medical examiner said Richard Nicolini, 58, and Mary Ellen Nicolini, 55, each died of a gunshot wound to the head. He ruled their deaths homicides.

The office said Richard Nicolini, 23, died of a handgun wound to the head. His death was ruled as a suicide.

The three were discovered Saturday night inside a home on the 24000 block of Northeast 30th Place. Responding deputies said the home was locked when they arrived.