Coast Guard searching for man in his 80s in water off Des Moines Marina

DES MOINES, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday night was searching the Puget Sound off Des Moines in response to reports that a man in his 80s might be in the water.

Spokesman Levi Read said the Coast Guard was searching around the pier at the Des Moines Marina.

The Coast Guard got a call at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday that witnesses reported an elderly man had gone into the water and did not resurface.

Read said there searchers had not found any evidence of a man in the water as of late Tuesday night.