1 of 3 elderly Seattle brothers pleads guilty to child porn

SEATTLE -- One of three elderly Seattle brothers accused in a child pornography case has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Edwin Emery, 79, entered a guilty plea to two counts second-degree child pornography in King County Superior Court. He is to be sentenced Dec. 22.

Charges against 82-year-old Charles Emery were dropped last month after a judge ruled that he lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense. The third brother, 80-year-old Thomas Emery, is due in court Nov. 28.

Investigators said a relative discovered evidence of child exploitation as she was cleaning out the garage of a home her three uncles had shared for 55 years.

When Seattle police searched the home, they said they found it packed floor-to-ceiling with child pornography and children's toys and clothes — though the men have no children of their own.