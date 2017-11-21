Get severe weather alerts, track the forecast hour-by-hour: Download our free news & weather apps
Watch the 110th Apple Cup Saturday on Q13 FOX

1 of 3 elderly Seattle brothers pleads guilty to child porn

Posted 1:55 PM, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:56PM, November 21, 2017

SEATTLE -- One of three elderly Seattle brothers accused in a child pornography case has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Edwin Emery, 79, entered a guilty plea to two counts second-degree child pornography in King County Superior Court. He is to be sentenced Dec. 22.

Charges against 82-year-old Charles Emery were dropped last month after a judge ruled that he lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense. The third brother, 80-year-old Thomas Emery, is due in court Nov. 28.

Police seek possible sex abuse victims, any links to missing kids in Emery brothers child porn case

Investigators said a relative discovered evidence of child exploitation as she was cleaning out the garage of a home her three uncles had shared for 55 years.

When Seattle police searched the home, they said they found it packed floor-to-ceiling with child pornography and children's toys and clothes — though the men have no children of their own.

5 tips for talking to your kids about child predators