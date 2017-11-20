Tacoma PUD alerts residents to discolored water

TACOMA — No, it’s not watered-down coffee.

The Tacoma Public Utilities District alerted some customers about dirty water that may be coming out of faucets Monday.

A Q13 News viewer sent us this photo of some of the discolored water at her home.

Tacoma PUD says a water main break in south Tacoma caused the discolored water. Just before 2:00 p.m., crews were finishing the repair and said water should clear up soon.

In the meantime, customers who see dirty water should run their faucets for about 2 minutes, and repeat if the discoloration returns.

