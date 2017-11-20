× Duane Brown will play against Falcons, but Reed hurt and Rawls a healthy scratch

SEATTLE – Duane Brown’s in, but Thomas Rawls and Jarran Reed are out.

As expected, the decision on Brown– the Seattle Seahawks’ starting left tackle – came just before game time Monday night, but the news was good as the team decided he was able to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Mon Monday Night Football after injuring his ankle two weeks ago.

As has been the case so many times before, however, the news wasn’t so good for Rawls. The team’s ostensible starting running back was relegated to the inactive list despite not being injured, the second time this season he’s been a healthy scratch.

Reed, on the other hand, is still battling a hamstring injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals. He had been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Also listed as inactive were Kam Chancellor, who will reportedly miss the rest of the season; Michael Wilhoite; Luke Joeckel; Garrison Smith; and Quinton Jefferson.