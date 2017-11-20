× Q13 FOX’s “Holiday Heroes” Facebook Contest Official Rules

Q13 FOX presents the “Holiday Heroes” Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

SPONSOR : Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, 1813 Westlake Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98109 (“Sponsor” or “KCPQ”).

CONTEST PERIOD: The Contest nomination period begins at 12:00am PT on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 and ends at 11:59pm PT on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 (the “Nomination Period”).

CONTEST OVERVIEW: The “Holiday Heroes” Contest (the “Contest”) is a nomination-based program to recognize fans of the Seattle Seahawks who are making a difference in the community or in the lives of others while also experiencing adversity in their own lives.

ELIGIBILITY: Participation in the Contest as a nominator (“Nominator”) or nominee (“Nominee”) is open only to legal U.S. citizens residing in the State of Washington within the KCPQ broadcast viewing area who are 18 years old or older as of the first day of the Nomination Period, Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Employees (and their immediate family members or members of the same household) of KCPQ, Tribune Media Company, the Seattle Seahawks, other television or radio stations, cable systems, and networks and of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates and the advertising agencies and other third parties involved with the creation or administration of this Contest are not eligible to participate as either a Nominator or Nominee. Both Nominators and Nominees must possess valid state or government-issued identification or other proof of identity and residency, as determined by KCPQ. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. KCPQ, in its sole discretion, will determine the eligibility of any and all Nominators and Nominees. This Contest is void where prohibited and outside Washington.

NOMINATION: To submit a nomination (“Nomination”), Nominators must go to the Q13 FOX News Facebook page and click on the Holiday Heroes application or link. Nominators must have a Facebook account to enter. If Nominators don’t already have a Facebook account, visit http://www.facebook.com to create one. It is free to create an account. By clicking on the application, Nominators will be directed to the Contest nomination form on which Nominators will be required to provide all information requested, including without limitation the Nominator’s name, telephone number, date of birth, zip code, and a valid email address, as well the Nominee’s name and relationship to the Nominator. Additionally, the Nominator will be required to answer the following questions (in 100 words or less for each):

How has your Nominee made a difference in the lives of others within the last calendar year? How has your Nominee overcome adversity in their own life? Why does your Nominee deserve to go on a VIP trip to see the Seahawks play? What impact does the Seahawks or being a fan of the Seahawks have on the Nominee?

(Collectively, the answers to the four questions will be referred to as the “Answers.”) Answers to all questions must be in English. A Nominator may nominate himself/herself. Nominees should be personally known by the Nominator; Nominators must make their Nominee aware that they are being nominated for the Contest. Sponsor may require the Nominator of the winning Nominee to cooperate with the Sponsor during the Contest, and by participating, a Nominator agrees to cooperate as requested. All Nominations must be received no later than 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, November 28, 2017. Any Nominations submitted after this date and time will not be eligible. By submitting a Nomination, each Nominator acknowledges that (i) the Contest is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook and (ii) information provided is being disclosed to KCPQ and not to Facebook. Incomplete Nominations will be disqualified. Limit one Nomination per Nominator, but a Nominee may be nominated more than once. Multiple Nominations from the same Nominator will be disqualified, if discovered by Sponsor. If there is a dispute as to the identity of any Nominator, the authorized account holder of the email address or account used to submit the Nomination will be deemed to be the Nominator. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address.

SUBMITTED MATERIALS: By submitting the Answers, Nominator represents and warrants that Nominator has all rights necessary to submit the Answers, that Nominator has the Nominee’s permission to submit the Nominee in this Contest, and that the Answers are Nominator’s own original creation, have not been previously published, do not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), do not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, do not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, in no other way violate any applicable laws, as determined by Sponsor, and are in compliance with the Terms of Service on the Contest website. The Answers must not portray any dangerous activity; must not disparage Sponsor, the Seahawks, any Seahawks player, or any other NFL team or player; must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous; must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Answers are created. Nominations that do not comply with these Official Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified, if Sponsor discovers the noncompliance. Each Nominator agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Sponsor harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties. By submitting a Nomination, each Nominator grants to the Tribune Broadcasting Company, LLC, its affiliates and entities, including Sponsor, and its affiliated Web sites and broadcast stations a world-wide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive right and fully sub-licensable license to use, copy, reproduce, distribute, publish, publicly perform, publicly display, modify, adapt, translate, archive, store, and create derivative works from his/her Answers in any form, format, or medium, of any kind now known or later developed, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Nominators further grant rights in their Answers set forth in the Terms of Service on the Contest Website. Nominators otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Answers. If requested by Sponsor, Nominator shall secure Nominee’s written agreement to participate in this Contest in a form to be provided by Sponsor.

WINNER SELECTION: On or about Wednesday, November 29, 2017, one Grand Prize winner and two runner-up winners will be chosen from all eligible Nominations, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Official Rules. A panel of judges selected by the Sponsor will score qualifying Nominations using the following judging criteria, weighted equally: (a) Originality, (b) Content, (c) Relevance to the Contest theme, and (d) Sincerity. The judges will rank all eligible Nominations to determine one Grand Prize winning Nominee based on which entry in their opinion best exemplifies someone acting selflessly to give back to the community. Additionally, two runner-up prize winners will also be chosen.

If there is a tie at any level, the Originality score will be used as a tiebreaker. The decisions of Sponsor and judges are final and binding in all matters.

Notwithstanding any other provision of these Official Rules, if at any time during the Contest Period, the Sponsor determines that not enough or no eligible Nominations exist from which to determine the winners, then Sponsor may either suspend or terminate the Contest or modify it (or any parts thereof) in any equitable manner that Sponsor deems appropriate in its sole and exclusive discretion, including, without limitation, by not awarding any one or more of the prizes set forth in these Official Rules.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION: The prizes will be awarded to the winning Nominees, not to the Nominators who nominated the winning Nominees. The Nominators who nominated the selected Nominees must have a valid Facebook account, email address or phone number where they can be notified, and Sponsor will attempt to notify the Nominator via that account, email address or phone number. The Nominator will be responsible for notifying his or her Nominee, and the Nominee must respond to Sponsor’s notification within 24 hours of the time the Sponsor first attempts to notify the winning Nominator. If the winning Nominee does not respond within 24 hours of KCPQ’s first attempted contact of the winning Nominator, if the winning Nominator or Nominee is determined to be ineligible, if the winning Nominee or Nominator fails to sign and return any required documents by the deadline established by Sponsor, or if the winning Nominator or Nominee is not in compliance with these Rules, KCPQ reserves the right to disqualify the selected winner and award the prize to another Nominee by applying the criteria set forth above to remaining eligible, non-winning Nominations, time permitting. All results, even if announced, are unofficial until winner is verified.

PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: Each selected winning Nominators and Nominees may be subject to verification of his/her name, age and eligibility. In order to claim his or her prize, the winning Nominee must appear in person at the business offices of Q13 FOX, located at 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, during Station hours (Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm), excluding holidays by no later than December 22, 2017. Prizes will not be mailed or delivered, except that Sponsor may deliver the prize at its sole discretion. The selected Nominee will be required to sign KCPQ’s prepared Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity and a W-9 form and to return such signed materials to Sponsor by the deadline established by Sponsor. The Nominator of the selected Nominee may be required to sign and return a Release of the Answers by the deadline established by Sponsor.

PRIZES: One Grand Prize: Four round trip, coach-class flights from SeaTac to Dallas (departing on December 23, 2017 and returning on December 25, 2017), two double occupancy hotel rooms (standard accommodations) for two nights, four tickets to the Seahawks vs Cowboys game in Dallas on 12/24/17, and one $500 Visa Gift Card. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of prize: $3,666.80. Two Runner-up Prizes: Two tickets to an upcoming home Seahawks game (either 12/17/17 vs the LA Rams or 12/31/17 vs the Arizona Cardinals). Sponsor will determine which winner receives which prize in its sole discretion. ARV of prize: $176.00. Total ARV of all prizes: $4,018.80. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash for prize, for any reason. Prizes are non-transferable, and no portion thereof may be sold or bartered. Costs of souvenirs and refreshments and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will KCPQ award more prizes than provided for in these Official Rules. All federal, state and local taxes on the value of the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.

Gift card subject to terms and conditions thereon. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor. Seat location at games is in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Winner agrees that he/she and guest must comply with NFL and stadium policies and procedures regarding conduct at the game. Winner shall forfeit the ticket portion of the prize if he/she or winner’s guest violates such policies or otherwise acts in an abusive, threatening or inappropriate manner. Sponsor is not responsible for changes made to the prize being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of any of the games, and is under no obligation to provide a substitute for the game if that portion of the prize is unavailable for any reason. Prize components may not be separated.

Grand Prize winner and guests must travel on identical flights on the same departure and return dates. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked. Sponsor is not responsible for any changes of any element of prize travel, and Sponsor is not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation or flight delays. Winner may be required to present a major credit card at hotel check-in for incidentals. Actual value of Grand Prize may vary from stated ARV because of travel variables, but, if actual value is less than stated ARV, difference in prize value will not be awarded. Each guest of Grand Prize winner who is a minor must be accompanied at all times by parent or legal guardian. Each guest of Grand Prize winner (and parent or legal guardian of guest who is a minor) may be required to sign and return release prior to accompanying winner on Grand Prize trip.

PUBLICITY: By submitting a Nomination, Nominator grants to Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and licensees the right, except where prohibited by law, to use Nominator’s name, likeness, picture, address (city and state), voice, biographical information, Nomination and written or oral statements, for advertising and promotional purposes, in any and all media without limitation as to time or territory, without compensation unless required by law. Nominator will have no right of approval, no claim to compensation, and no claim (including, without limitation, claims based on invasion of privacy, defamation, or right of publicity) arising out of any use, blurring, alteration, or use in composite form of Nominator’s name, picture, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, or Nomination.

PRIZE PUBLICITY : Each winner and his/her guest will be required to provide written consent to be filmed, photographed, and/or interviewed during the game and/or prize trip and to permit the live and/or recorded broadcast, publication, or other use of said materials (the “Materials”), in whole or in part, by Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and licensees, and those acting on their behalf, for advertising or commercial purpose, worldwide without limitation and without additional compensation. Winner and his/her guest agree to grant the Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and licensees the results and proceeds of the Materials with the right for the full period of copyright, including all extensions and renewals thereof, and thereafter in perpetuity, throughout the world, to use and re-use all or any part of the Materials by all means and in all media, whether now known or hereafter devised, and to authorize others to do so. Neither a winner, his/her guest, nor any other party now or hereafter having an interest in the Materials shall have any right or action against Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and licensees or any other party arising out of any use of said Materials. Winner and his/her guest further agree that the Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and licensees may elect, in their sole discretion, to not use the Materials or to use only a portion of the Materials. The requirements of this section are void where prohibited by law.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

All Nominators agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Tribune Broadcasting Seattle, LLC, Facebook, the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL, the NFL member clubs, and their respective parent companies and affiliates, and each of their respective employees, representatives, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs, causes of action or claims related to the Nominator’s participation in the Contest or receipt of the prize, including without limitation, claims for personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, emotional distress, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity or privacy. Neither the failure of KCPQ to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by KCPQ in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of KCPQ’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

KCPQ reserves the right, if necessary, to delay Contest announcements, and/or modify Contest deadlines in its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KCPQ’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/contests. If for any reason the Internet-related portion of this Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause, that corrupts, interrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion thereof. If Sponsor terminates the Contest, Sponsor will select the winners from among eligible, non-suspect Nominations received as of the termination by applying the criteria set forth above. Sponsor will announce any such termination on the Sponsor’s Facebook page.

KCPQ is not responsible for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or Nominations otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Facebook service. In addition, KCPQ is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, or any promotional materials for the Contest, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by KCPQ, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the Nominations in the Contest, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud or technical failure.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any Nominator or Nominee from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such Nominator or Nominee to be tampering with the Nomination process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such Nominator or Nominee shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate Nomination information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of Nominations at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the marketing or other materials used in connection with the Contest, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

As a condition of participation, Nominators agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Contest, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in King County, Washington, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply. These Official Rules are governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.

This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of KCPQ, as posted on the KCPQ website at http://privacy.tribunemedia.com.

OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to the Q13 FOX, ATTN: Holiday Heroes Contest, 1813 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, by January 31, 2018. Please specify whether you are requesting the winners list or the Official Rules. Official Rules are also available at http://www.q13fox.com/contests.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.

The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Productions LLC, and NFL International LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees (collectively, the “NFL Entities”) will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Contest or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Contest in any way.