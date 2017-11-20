Minnesota boy missing for 3 months may be in Western Washington

Tumwater police are following up on leads after a missing 15-year-old who ran away from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in August may have turned up Washington state.

Parker Eastman’s mom Meghan received a text recently saying, “It’s Parker”.

The person who owned the phone told her a boy had borrowed it at the Tumwater Walmart and that he seemed OK.

Detroit Lakes Police told Washington’s Most Wanted host David Rose that an investigator is following up on the lead with Tumwater Police along with many others they have received.

If you spot Parker, call 911 immediately. He is 5’05” with hazel eyes, about 150 lbs.