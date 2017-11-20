LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – A battered roster. A national spotlight. Yet another crucial game.

It’s just another high-stakes, high-uncertainty night in Seahawks-land, as Seattle (6-3) plays host to the Atlanta Falcons (5-4) on Monday Night Football at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks will make a go of it without Richard Sherman or Kam Chancellor, and Duane Brown was a question mark in the hours leading up to the game.

If the Seahawks win, they’ll head into the final seven games of the season in good shape, leading the NFC West. If they lose, they’ll have suddenly dropped two of three and will spend the reaming weeks fighting for their playoff lives with a depleted lineup.

Catch our Gameday pregame show beginning at 5 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX, and stay on this page all night for live stats, updates and analysis: