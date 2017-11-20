Border patrol agent may have fallen to his death

DALLAS (AP) — A U.S. official with knowledge of the investigation into death of a border patrol agent says the surviving agent who radioed in for help doesn’t remember what happened.

The official, who was briefed on the investigation but is not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Monday the late Rogelio Martinez was found at the bottom of a 14-foot culvert and that investigators believe he may have fallen. The official said the incident happened after dark in an area is known for drug activity and where agents often look for drugs in culverts.

A spokeswoman for the FBI, which is leading the investigation, said Monday in a statement that both agents were found in a culvert near Van Horn, Texas, and that both had traumatic head injuries.

Spokeswoman Jeanette Harper said results of Martinez’s autopsy are pending.