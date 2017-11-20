63-year-old man arrested for allegedly trying to kill his mother in Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his 89-year-old mother.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says the man was arrested Sunday after he called 911 to report he had tried to kill his mother with a rope at her home in the Wildcat Lake area.

The Kitsap Sun reports 63-year-old Michael Thayer was charged Monday with attempted murder.

Authorities found Thayer standing on the front porch and found the woman on the floor inside. She was taken to a hospital.

After his arrest, authorities say Thayer told detectives he and his mother had fallen asleep in their chairs and when he woke up, he says he began strangling her.

A family member told investigators Thayer told him Saturday he wasn’t feeling well, was not sleeping and that his medications were “off.”

He is being held in the Kitsap County Jail on $1 million bail.