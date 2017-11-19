VIDEO: Huge waves drench cars on ferry headed to Anacortes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Gale-force wind gusts created large waves on Puget Sound Sunday and caused some scares for passengers on Washington State Ferries.

Viewer Jeremy Ridgway took the above video of a large wave crashing into cars parked on a ferry headed to Anacortes from Friday Harbor.

Ridgway said the force of the waves pushed some cars into each other.

A WSDOT Ferries spokesman could not talk about specific details regarding that instanced but said safeguards were in place because of the winds.

Those safeguards include sailing slower and avoiding windier corridors.

The San Juan ferries were on storm routes all day Sunday resulting in delays.

🌊🌊&🚙🚛 don't mix! That's why we're currently leaving empty space in front of ⛴️ on several of our sailings (known as short loading). #wawx pic.twitter.com/n1X4Td1QmY — WA State Ferries (@wsferries) October 18, 2017

A WSDOT Ferries spokesman said sailing is ultimately the captain's decision.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for San Juan County, western Whatcom County, and the Admiralty Inlet Area. Wind south to southeast 20 to 35 mph with local gusts 50 to 55 mph are possible.

We'll update this article when more information becomes available.