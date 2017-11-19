× Sheriff’s detectives investigate Sammamish double murder-suicide

SAMMAMISH — King County sheriff’s detectives are looking into the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered Saturday night inside a home.

Sheriff’s officials said just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to a house on the 24000 block of Northeast 30th Place.

Responding deputies said the home was locked when they arrived but discovered to bodies of two men and a woman after looking through an open window. Deputies discovered a gun near the bodies.

According to authorities, a couple and their adult son lived at the home, and all are believed to be dead. Detectives are looking into the incident as a possible double murder-suicide.

The King County Medical Examiner is looking into the victims’ causes of death. Their identities are being held at this time.