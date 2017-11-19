Meet Eaton! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Eaton! This wonderful and affectionate cat is looking for a new home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's "Why Not Me Pets" campaign to get Eaton adopted.

The folks at Seattle Feline Rescue said they don't know much about his past life and believe he is around eight-years-old. He was found wandering around in Eatonville and that is where his name comes is from.

Eaton loves three things; dinner, breakfast and love. He loves being an indoor cat and he is a great snuggler. Eaton would fit best in a quiet home and with an owner that has experience owning cats.

He does well with other cats, but because he's so shy at first, he might not do well with kids.

If you're interested, you can email Seattle Feline Rescue and set up a meet and great. Their email is adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org.