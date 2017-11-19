× Man shot in the arm Sunday on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the arm early Sunday morning on Capitol Hill.

Seattle police say just after 4 a.m., officers patrolling in the 1500 block of Broadway heard multiple gunshots coming from a nearby parking garage. They quickly converged on the area and saw multiple cars leaving.

Witnesses began calling 911 and reporting that some people in a Chevy Tahoe may have been involved. Officers spotted that vehicle leaving the area and stopped it.

Authorities say the SUV was damaged and officers saw a handgun on the floorboard.

The passenger, a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm, admitted to owning the gun, authorities say.

Officers placed the man in custody and booked him into King County Jail for the firearms violation. Officers impounded the Tahoe for further investigation.

While investigating, a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, in a vehicle that was seen by witnesses fleeing the shooting scene.

Officers spoke with the shooting victim and released him pending additional investigation.

Officers collected 27 shell casings of varying calibers from the garage. Homicide/Assault detectives will be conducting follow-up investigation as this case moves forward.