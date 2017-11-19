× How to see Russell Wilson behind-the-scenes with new app, TraceMe

TraceMe CEO Jason LeeKeenan joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on “Q It Up Sports” Sunday night to discuss a new iPhone app that allows fans to engage with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and takes them behind the scenes into Wilson’s life. LeeKeenan says the goal is to have more well-known figures on the app in the future, not just in sports, but in the entertainment and music industry as well.

Interview below: