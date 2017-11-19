$44,000+ raised in memory of murdered college student Desmond Jackson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Desmond Jackson was 22 years old when he was shot and killed in a parking lot in the SODO district on Feb. 12, 2012. No arrest has been made in the case.

In 2013, his family established the Desmond Jackson Memorial Scholarship at Seattle Central College to create a positive legacy for Desmond and to help young, African-American men attend college. Desmond was a student there at the time of his death.

On Saturday, Washington's Most Wanted host David Rose emceed the fundraiser for the 5th year at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church on 19th Ave. in Seattle.

To date, they have raised more than $44,000 and awarded scholarships to 14 deserving young men. The goal is to increase the endowment to $100,000 in order to provide four scholarships per year in perpetuity.

This year, scholarships were awarded to three students including Xander Hurley. "It was that extra push I needed to continue school without having to quit again. It's beautiful in a lot of ways. I still haven't figured out how to put words to it," said Hurley.

Tyrone Beason, Corinne Chin and Bettina Hansen from the Seattle Times were all honored for their work on a story earlier this year about Desmond's case.

To donate or to get involved in helping to solve Desmond's case, follow this FB page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/JusticeForDesmondJackson/posts/

If you know anything that can help Seattle Police solve this case, you can stay completely anonymous by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by submitting the information at www.P3Tips.com.