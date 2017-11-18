× Report: Kam Chancellor expected to miss remainder of the season

SEATTLE– According to multiple reports, Seahawks safety, Kam Chancellor is likely to miss the rest of the season. This was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Chancellor has been dealing with a neck injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals during the Thursday night game.

This loss comes following season ending injuries to Richard Sherman and Cliff Avril.

Ian Furness spoke about what this injury does for the Seahawks.