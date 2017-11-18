LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: Tavon Austin #11 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball down field while being guarded by Kam Chancellor #31 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Report: Kam Chancellor expected to miss remainder of the season
SEATTLE– According to multiple reports, Seahawks safety, Kam Chancellor is likely to miss the rest of the season. This was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Chancellor has been dealing with a neck injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals during the Thursday night game.
This loss comes following season ending injuries to Richard Sherman and Cliff Avril.
Ian Furness spoke about what this injury does for the Seahawks.