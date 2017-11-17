Tarren Rivers: Accused of attacking boyfriend

WANTED IN FEDERAL WAY —

Tarren Rivers is considered ‘armed and dangerous’ after detectives say he strangled his boyfriend and threatened to shoot him with a .45 caliber gun he had during the attack.

“The assault happened inside and then he ordered him to get into the car and because he feared for his safety, he got into the car and at that time he was threatened that he would shoot him if he didn’t comply with his questions, so at some point during that time he escaped from the vehicle,” said Cathy Schrock with Federal Way Police.

Rivers is wanted for felony domestic violence assault, harassment and unlawful imprisonment. He also has a reckless driving warrant in Pierce County.

It looks like he’s trying to impersonate a police officer in that Facebook photo — holding a badge and wearing a tactical vest.

Detectives say rivers and his boyfriend had been living in Spanaway.

He could be driving a gray 2005 BMW 545i with Washington license plates AZN2789 — but detectives say he may have switched them out with Texas plates.

If you know where he is, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s guaranteed to be anonymous.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.