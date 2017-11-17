Nonstop Seattle-to-Dublin flights to begin in May

SEATTLE (AP) — Nonstop flights from Seattle to Dublin will start next spring.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said Friday the service will begin May 18, 2018.

The service will be provided four times a week.

Because Dublin airport has its own U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, passengers and their luggage will be pre-cleared in Ireland before departure, with no need to go through passport control on arrival in Seattle. This will be the first pre-cleared trans-Atlantic flight to fly into Seattle.

Aer Lingus also will provide Seattle passengers connections through Dublin to 24 U.K. and European cities.

Aer Lingus will fly a 265-seat Airbus A330-200 with 23 flat-bed business class seats and 243 economy class seats.