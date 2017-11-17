Jeremy Linn: Don’t let wanted theft suspect help you move!

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Spokane County detectives say Jeremy Linn drove a rental vehicle loaded with everything that belonged to a person he was supposed to be helping move across the state to Spokane.

Detectives say the victim didn’t leave till the next day and when they arrived in Spokane — Linn and the vehicle were gone. The vehicle was found a few days later, but everything was gone — about $20,000 worth of items.

He has a theft warrant and is also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

He’s 34 years old, 5’8” and weighs 185 pounds.

If you know his name, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s guaranteed to be anonymous.

