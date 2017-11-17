Help ID bold store thief who escaped out emergency door

WANTED IN FIFE —

Using your mom’s good name as part of a ploy to steal from a store — that’s low — and it’s what Fife Police say this guy and two other young suspects said to workers to ignite their bold heist.

“Three juvenile males entered a store and told the person at the door that their mother was already inside,” said Det. Jeff Nolta. “They went inside and were seen a short time later running out the emergency door with a shopping cart of items they determined they had stolen several wireless surveillance camera systems and they were seen jumping into a small, red car and fleeing at a high rate of speed.”

Detectives say the photo above is the only good shot of any of the suspects.

If you know his name, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s guaranteed to be anonymous.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.