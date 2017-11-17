Handy holiday tips to keep your Thanksgiving safe

SEATTLE — When you think of Thanksgiving, safety is probably not your first thought. However, you may want to keep it in mind this holiday.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says with kids in and out of the kitchen and activity with friends and family, safety in the kitchen is important. The organization put together a handy Thanksgiving Safety infographic listing dos and don’ts while preparing your meal.

Some of NFPA’s advice:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay 3 feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

Check out the information below for a full list of what to do to keep safe.

Of course, not everyone cooks their whole meal inside. A lot of people these days fry their turkeys.

This week, firefighters from around Western Washington have been demonstrating the destruction that can come if you don’t take the proper precautions.

Today, the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority will be holding a demonstration. You can see that at Q13Fox.com later this afternoon and on Q13 News at $:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

If you are planning to fry up your holiday bird, here are some tips on what to do:

Check how much oil you need Do this by placing the turkey in the container and then filling with cold water

Remove the Turkey To See How Much Water That Is And Convert To Oil

Before you immerse the turkey in hot oil, make sure it is completely thawed and pat it dry to avoid spattering

Keep the fryer away from your home or other combustibles

Never pour water on an oil fire If it catches fire, turn off the propane, put a lid on it, and get a fire extinguisher



Remember, grease fires can start in just seconds, so when you’re deep frying a turkey, make sure to keep a close eye on it.