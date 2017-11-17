Carlos Maciel: Wanted gang member has ties to both sides of state

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The name “Ivy” and a huge pair of lips tattooed on the neck of a wanted Tri-Cities gang member could help someone spot him on the street.

Department of Corrections officers say High-Violent Offender, Carlos Maciel – a.k.a. “Cerillo” — got out of prison in September and is now breaking probation for violating a domestic violence protection order — a crime He’s been convicted of several times. He’s also been busted for assaults, thefts, and dangerous weapons.

DOC officers say he uses the fake last name “Rodriguez” and has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area, as well as Grays Harbor County in Western Washington.

He’s 24 years old, 6’1” and weighs 190 pounds.

If you know how to find him, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s guaranteed to be anonymous.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.