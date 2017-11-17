Carlos Espinoza-Medina: Accused of assaulting, threatening to kill girlfriend

WANTED IN BOTHELL —

Bothell Police are asking for the public’s help to find domestic violence suspect, Carlos Espinoza-Medina.

He is 5’5” tall, 115 lbs with black hair and brown eyes and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

On Oct. 28th, officers say the 36-year-old got into an argument with his girlfriend at ‘Pasion Tequila’ in Bothell. “When he arrived there, he was driving recklessly through the parking lot. Several witnesses noticed what was happening and watched what was going on. He… approached his live-in girlfriend. They exchanged some words. He threatened to kill her and showed her a handgun. When he drove off, his vehicle clipped his girlfriend and she was slightly injured. About an hour after that altercation, he then left a voice mail on her cellphone threatening harm to her if she reported this to the police department,” said Bothell Police Det. Glen Chissus.

Police located Espinoza-Medina’s vehicle at his home in Woodinville, but haven’t been able to find him or the handgun.

Detectives say he works as a freelance vehicle mechanic at people’s homes and has ties to:

Issaquah

Kirkland

Redmond

Woodinville

Bothell

Monroe

In addition to the DV, he has two warrants for DUI, including one in Kirkland.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. If you know where Bothell Police can find him, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips app on your phone or submit the info at http://www.p3tips.com. You can also report his whereabouts on the Bothell Police Information Tip Line at (425) 487-5551 but you MUST submit the info to Crime Stoppers in order to be eligible for the reward.

CLICK HERE for step-by-step instructions on how to submit an anonymous tip to the P3 Tips App.