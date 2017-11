× Traffic backed up for miles on northbound I-5 in Tacoma after crash

TACOMA, Wash. – Traffic was backed up for several miles on northbound I-5 in Tacoma on Thursday night after a crash.

The accident happened near exit 135. The left two lanes were initially closed, but WSDOT said all lanes were closed at about 6:45 p.m.

Crews were on the scene working to clear the crash, though there was no ETA.

There was no immediate word on whether anybody was hurt, or what caused the crash.