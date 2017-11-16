South Kitsap High School placed on lockdown after Facebook threat

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. – South Kitsap High School was placed on lockdown Thursday in response to a Facebook post threatening to shoot up the school, Port Orchard police said.

Officials locked down the school at noon, immediately upon learning of the threats. The lockdown was lifted at 2 p.m., when classes are regularly dismissed. All evening activities were canceled at the high school, but the regular schedule remained in effect at the rest of the district’s schools.

Police said they were working with IT professionals to determine who made the threat. Sheriff’s deputies and police officers were on hand at the school when students released.