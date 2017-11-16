Pete Carroll had a very long list of injury updates today, and most were (relatively) good

RENTON, Wash. – The news is mostly good on the injury front for the Seattle Seahawks, once you accept that “good” is relative.

In one case, it means “aggressive” surgery went well. in others, it means players’ returns are imminent.

Coach Pete Carroll said Richard Sherman’s surgery on his ruptured Achilles on Wednesday in Green Bay went well, but that it’s “a tad early” to say if Sherman will be back in time for training camp. Sherman could be back with the team as soon as Friday, however, as he wants to continue to support his teammates.

“(His surgery) went great,” Carroll said. “I talked to him yesterday. … They’re really happy with the way they went about it. It’s gonna give him a chance to get back in months, which is really nice. There’s a couple choices that they can make and they made a choice that was aggressive, and it worked out really well for them according to the doctors.

“He’s been adamant about wanting to get back as soon as he can. I would expect that he’ll be back tomorrow. He wants to be around and close to the guys he’s been working with and make sure he’s available for the guys that he’s been helping. You saw him on the sidelines – he didn’t waste a minute. He’s already expressed that that’s what he would like to do, and I’m all for it.”

Here’s what Carroll had to say about the Seahawks’ myriad other injuries:

Just dandy, thank you very much

Eddie Lacy (groin): “Eddie is ready to practice today, so he’s ready to get back in action.”

Earl Thomas (hamstring): “Earl’s back there in practice.”

So close, and yet ...

Duane Brown (ankle): “We’re gonna find out later in the week – we don’t know right now. He’s still got an ankle that he’s dealing with. We’ll take it all the way up to game time.”

Jarran Reed (hamstring): “He’s trying to work his way back, it’s one day at a time here. I don’t know how it’s gonna turn out, but he’s got a chance and he thinks he can do it, so we’ll have to wait and see. It’ll take us all the way to game time.”

Luke Joeckel (knee): “He’s really close. Luke is at the edge of trying to get out there late this week. We’ll see what happens. He’s worked real hard – he’s ready to go conditioning-wise. But can he hold up to the pounding is the question right now.”

DeShawn Shead (knee): “DeShawn is really close. We’re trying to get him over the hump. He’s really frustrated about it because he’s worked so hard and is in great shape. He just isn’t quite fully functioning the way we need him to be to cut him loose, so he’s right at the edge of it.”

Question marks

Kam Chancellor (stinger): “He’s still getting some tests done. We don’t know anything yet.”

Malik McDowell (head): “Malik is still out of action right now. He’s doing some activities and stuff like that.”