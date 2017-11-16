Human remains found near Neah Bay identified

NEAH BAY, Wash. — Authorities say human remains found along a beach near Neah Bay in northwestern Washington have been identified as a 79-year-old man who had been reported missing.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Stanley Okumoto was identified through dental records.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to investigate a report of a body on the beach last week.

The sheriff’s office says the body was discovered by someone who had parked in a turnout while looking for sea otters.

Okumoto was reported missing in September by Kitsap County authorities. His car was found by authorities about a mile away from where the body washed ashore.

Clallam County Coroner-Prosecuting Attorney Mark Nichols says foul play is not suspected but the cause and manner of Okumoto’s death could not be determined.