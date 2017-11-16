Former Kent Meridian High School employee charged with child rape for allegedly having sex with boy

KENT, Wash. — A 33-year-old former Kent Meridian High School employee was charged Thursday with child rape and communication with a minor for immoral purposes for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student.

Bail for the defendant, Kristal Gamble, who once served as Main Office receptionist at the school, was set at $75,000.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 30.

According to court documents, the King County Prosecutor’s Office said the alleged sexual communication and interaction occurred between April and August of this year.

“The defendant worked at the school where the fifteen year old victim attended,” the prosecutor’s office said. “The defendant initiated an inappropriate relationship with the victim that began with text messages and escalated in to a sexual assault. The defendant told investigators that she probably did text the victim while she was intoxicated.”

The court documents state that Gamble and the male student began communicating on Facebook and that “it was verified that some of the communication was explicit and sexual in nature.”

According to the documents, the 15-year-old victim told police that Gamble would sometimes video-call him and that once she had set up the camera so he could “see her butt” and once told him that “if he came to school and had good attendance she would in turn have sex with him.”

He said that she drove him to a park one day and gave him oral sex. “He (the victim) said she was commonly drunk when she asked for him to come to her house,” the documents state.

The boy’s father later discovered the messages on his son’s phone and told the boy’s mother.

During the investigation, Gamble “admitted to having on-going history with alcohol which results in her having sexual conversations that she cannot remember,” the documents state.