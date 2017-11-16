Expect a sloppy drive on the way to Grandma’s for Thanksgiving

SEATTLE – Chances are, you’re going to be fighting some sloppy roads on the way to Grandma’s house.

The forecast is very wet and very gusty beginning Tuesday night and extending through Wednesday, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Thursday.

The good news? Snow levels should be above the level of the passes Wednesday.

Kelley said the weather does look good on Thanksgiving Day.

In the meantime, expect some periods of wet, windy weather sprinkled between stretches that will look pretty good by November standards.

Friday and Saturday both look nice, Kelley said, with chilly mornings and mostly dry days with some stretches of sunshine.

Rain will return Saturday night and Sunday will be mostly wet and breezy until Monday, which looks dry.

The passes will continue to get snow Friday and Saturday morning, but the snow level will go back up to about 4,00 feet Sunday.