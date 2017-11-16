Cyber Monday is overtaking Black Friday as shoppers’ favorite day

SEATTLE — Black Friday is fast approaching and there are new studies about one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The first comes from Washington State University, which shed some light on who from the Northwest will head to the malls and who’s staying home.

In the survey, WSU found:

65 percent of people in the Northwest will skip Black Friday shopping

65 percent said they’ll be shopping online

As for why, most told pollsters that they don’t like big crowds and that they can get deals anytime, not just on Black Friday.

The second survey comes from Ipsos and Offer.com comparing Black Friday to the newer Cyber Monday. The poll found that people are now shopping online more than going into physical stores. 71 percent of consumers say they’ll be on their computer or smart devices to purchase what they need for the holidays. That’s compared to 69 percent who say they’ll shop on Black Friday. Obviously, there’s a chunk of shoppers who look to do both.

The survey also looked at what’s hot this season.

Asking what they’re be buying on Black Friday:

27 percent say tablets/laptops/PCs/TV

24 percent will be shopping for clothing

15 percent are hoping to grab smart-home gadgets

15 percent will be looking for toys

11 percent want to buy gift cards

Eight percent will be purchasing travel

And come Cyber Monday, here’s a look at what shoppers will go online to buy:

22 percent are looking to buy clothing

21 percent hope to get a deal on tablets/laptops/PCs/TV

17 percent are searching Smart-home gadgets

15 percent say they’ll go online to buy gift cards for their loved ones

14 percent will search for toys

11 percent will be looking for deals on travel

According to BlackFriday.com, while Cyber Monday is best known for deals on tech, they say slightly more shoppers are actually looking for clothing that day.

If you’re one of those 65 percent of people who plan to shop Black Friday, here’s a great list of when stores will be opening.

But that Friday and Monday aren’t the only chances you’ll have to find some holiday gifts and deals, don’t forget about Small Business Saturday.

American Express estimates small business owners made more than 15 million dollars on that one Saturday last year.