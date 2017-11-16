Case against former school bus driver ends in mistrial

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The trial of a former Olympia school bus driver charged with sexually assaulting a student ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The Olympian reports the jury on Wednesday was unable to form a unanimous decision on the charges against 51-year-old Jimmy Wall after deliberating for 11 hours. Thurston County prosecutors have the option to refile charges, bringing Wall back to court.

Wall was charged last year with four counts of child rape and two counts of child molestation. Prosecutors accused Wall of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2007 and 2008. Wall has denied the allegations.

The former Madison Elementary School student accused Wall and another former school bus driver who is serving an unrelated 14-year prison sentence.