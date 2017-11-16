× 35-year-old time capsule discovered inside the Space Needle

SEATTLE – Construction workers renovating the Space Needle’s Observation Deck discovered a 35-year-old time capsule this week.

On Friday at 8 a.m., the capsule will be removed and its contents revealed by current and former Space Needle team members who were on hand when the time capsule was installed in 1982.

The Space Needle is 55-years-old.

The $100 million multi-year renovation of the needle focuses on preserving of the icon.

The first phase of construction is expected to be finished by May 2018. It will include floor-to-ceiling glass on the restaurant and Observation Deck levels, open-air viewing with glass walls and glass benches, and the first ever rotating glass floor restaurant.

