WWU student sexually assaulted while walking across campus

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Western Washington University student was sexually assaulted while walking across campus early Tuesday morning.

The school issued a campus-wide alert via text message late Tuesday night warning students of the assault which happened nearly 24-hours earlier when a female student was walking from Wilson Library to Nash Hall on the east High Street sidewalk.

The student told police that as she approached the intersection, she heard a person run up behind her. She then felt two hands reach around her and grab her chest.

The student said she elbowed the suspect and he ran off southbound into the trees toward Wilson Library.

The suspect is described as a man with light colored skin.

If you have any information about this incident call University Police at 3911.

Bellingham police are investigating more than a dozen cases of voyeurism and lewd conduct happening over the past several months in neighborhoods surrounding WWU.

Earlier this month, authorities released a sketch of a possible suspect, but Bellingham police believe there could be multiple suspects on the loose.

