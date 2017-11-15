× UW indefinitely suspends Azeem Victor after DUI arrest

SEATTLE – University of Washington linebacker Azeem Victor was suspended from the team Wednesday after being arrested for DUI early Sunday morning, the school announced in a press release.

“We take these matters very seriously, and have suspended Azeem from our team indefinitely as we continue to gather details about this incident,” head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement.

Victor, a senior, was booked just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning and released later on his own recognizance.

Victor has 30 tackles and two sacks through nine games this season.

The Huskies will play host to Utah at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.