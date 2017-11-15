Check the latest school closures and delays
UW indefinitely suspends Azeem Victor after DUI arrest

Posted 1:53 PM, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:55PM, November 15, 2017

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 09: Linebacker Azeem Victor #36 of the Washington Huskies looks on prior to the game against the Montana Grizzlies at Husky Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – University of Washington linebacker Azeem Victor was suspended from the team Wednesday after being arrested for DUI early Sunday morning, the school announced in a press release.

“We take these matters very seriously, and have suspended Azeem from our team indefinitely as we continue to gather details about this incident,” head coach Chris Petersen said in a statement.

Victor, a senior, was booked just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning and released later on his own recognizance.

Victor has 30 tackles and two sacks through nine games this season.

The Huskies will play host to Utah at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.