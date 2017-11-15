Check the latest school closures and delays
Tukwila police investigating crash that killed driver, injured passenger

Q13 News photo

TUKWILA, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Tukwila police first tweeted about the crash around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on West Valley Highway just under I-405.

Officers say the driver died after going too fast and hitting the jersey barrier. The passenger is in serious condition.

