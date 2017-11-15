‘Significant flooding’ threatens homes in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Flooding near State Route 527 in Mill Creek crept up on a residential neighborhood Wednesday morning, threatening homes.
The flooding closed 136th Stree SE between SR 527 and Jackson High School, and people were encouraged to avoid the area.
The cause of the flooding was not immediately known. It was not known how many homes were damaged.
People seeking to access Jackson High School from the west side of Mill Creek are advised to use alternate routes via 132nd Street SE or Trillium Blvd.