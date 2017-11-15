× ‘Significant flooding’ threatens homes in Mill Creek

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Flooding near State Route 527 in Mill Creek crept up on a residential neighborhood Wednesday morning, threatening homes.

The flooding closed 136th Stree SE between SR 527 and Jackson High School, and people were encouraged to avoid the area.

Significant flooding has closed 136th Street SE in between SR 527 and Jackson High School. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes via 132nd Street SE or Trillium Blvd to get to Jackson High School. #millcreekwa pic.twitter.com/NaE4T9NLQ5 — City of Mill Creek (@millcreekwa) November 15, 2017

Silver Lake Water District is pumping out floodwater at the end of 132nd Street to a Type 2 catch basin that’s connected to a storm water system. The pumping is significantly reducing the rate of water flow. The cause of the flooding is currently unknown. — City of Mill Creek (@millcreekwa) November 15, 2017

@SnoCountyFire7 and @snocounty Public Works has sandbagged the neighborhood at 14th Dr SE And 136th. Silver Lake Water District continues to pump water on 136th. pic.twitter.com/VyLHHdSZei — City of Mill Creek (@millcreekwa) November 15, 2017

Homes in neighborhood on 137th St SE also flooded. #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/3BiylsqT5p — Marcus Mathisen (@MarcusQ13Fox) November 15, 2017

The cause of the flooding was not immediately known. It was not known how many homes were damaged.

People seeking to access Jackson High School from the west side of Mill Creek are advised to use alternate routes via 132nd Street SE or Trillium Blvd.

This story is breaking. Steve Kiggins will have an updated report on Q13 News at 4 and 5 p.m.