Search for 2 missing Bellingham snowboarders suspended

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say hazardous conditions have caused them to suspend a search for two missing Bellingham snowboarders in the Mount Baker wilderness.

The Bellingham Herald reports Jake Amancio and Drew Lenz of Bellingham, both in their 20s, were reported overdue by a roommate Sunday night when they didn’t return from a planned day of backcountry snowboarding in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

Mt. Baker Ski Area workers found their vehicle at the Heather Meadows parking lot and a search began Monday morning. Some 30 people searched included Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office rescue personnel, Border Patrol rescue teams, and trained search and rescue volunteers.

All of the North Cascades, including the wilderness backcountry at the east end of the Mount Baker Highway, has been under a winter storm warning since Monday.